Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna holds progress review meeting

July 9, 2023

Asks officials to take stern action against those misappropriating funds

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna, who was on his first visit to the city after becoming a Minister, held a progress review meeting with Co-operation Department Officers of Mysuru Revenue Division, at the Regional Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur Road here yesterday (July 8).

Addressing the meeting, Rajanna said that it has come to his notice that misappropriation of funds is significantly high in Co-operative Societies and Banks in the eight districts of Mysuru Revenue Division — Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Expressing anguish over inaction on the part of officials in taking action against those who siphoned off, misappropriated or misused funds, the Minister wanted the officials and staff to be merciless in taking action against misappropriation and against those who played fraud on co-operative institutions.

He cited an example, where no action was taken against individuals who had misappropriated huge funds in a Co-operative Society in Hunsur in 2005, even after 18 years, to which the officials replied that the matter was in the Court. Expressing displeasure over laxity on the part of the staff in attending Court cases pertaining to misappropriation of funds, he said that such laxity and lapses have often resulted in the culprits getting away from the clutches of law.

Pointing out that the maximum misappropriation/misuse of funds has been reported from Dakshina Kannada district, followed by Mysuru in the second place, Rajanna asked the officials to be alert and wary of fraudsters, fraudulent practices and transactions.

Expressing displeasure at low rate of SC/ST loan lending, he said that officials must not turn away those seeking loans from these communities for want of correct documents or on flimsy grounds. He sought inputs concerning loan advancement to SC/ST communities, according to which, only 70,000 of the 1,66,000 applicants have received loans. Out of the 32,000 applications received in Chamarajanagar, 18,000 have got loans, 2,180 of the 19,200 applicants in Mandya, 1,900 of the 2,500 applicants in Kodagu and 4,500 of the 21,000 applicants in Dakshina Kannada, he noted while citing the Statistics on record.

Stressing on the need for the Department Officers and staff to focus more on loan recoveries and increased lending, Rajanna wanted the staff to work in such a manner so that the trust of lakhs of depositors, Bank/Society members and the general public do not get dented.

Registrar of Co-operative Societies Capt. Rajendra said that measures will be taken to recover 80 percent of misappropriated funds in Mysuru Revenue Division in the next three months.

Additional Registrars Lingaraju and Asha Prakash and officers of the Department from all the 8 districts of Mysuru Revenue division were present.

Minister feted at Congress Bhavan

Observing that Mysuru is a virtuous land which has given birth to more Statesmen than politicians, Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna said it is important for a politician to maintain his/her integrity.

He was speaking after being felicitated by the City and District Congress Units at a programme held at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here yesterday.

Recalling his visit to Mysuru during his student days, Rajanna said he maintains a special relationship with Mysuru. Noting that the contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the State still remains unmatched, he maintained that a politician’s responsibility will only get bigger as he/she crosses a milestone.

“Earning the confidence of the people after coming to power is most important for a politician. At the same time it is also important that how we wield our power for serving the people who have elected us”, he said adding that the May 10 Assembly polls was his last one.

He further said that he would however, continue to be active in the co-operative sector.

Stating that the ZP and TP polls are forthcoming and the Congress workers must gear up for these polls, he called upon the party workers to educate the public on the huge benefits of the party’s pre-poll promises which are implemented.

He also exhorted the party workers to ensure that the Congress wins atleast 20 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Congress leaders K. Marigowda, C. Basavegowda, Shivanna and others were present.