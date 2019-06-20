Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande holds drought review meeting

Mysuru: Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande held a disaster management and drought relief review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) meeting hall this morning where officials and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar provided information about rain-related natural calamity and losses to the Minister.

The Minister directed the city and rural wing officials to identify encroachments and clear them and also instructed them to take steps to clear storm water drains by utilising funds from State Disaster Response fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Speaking about the spread of vector borne diseases, Deshpande instructed the officials to take steps to control the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue. He also instructed the officials of the Agriculture Department to keep adequate stock of various seeds and distribute the same to famers without any delay.

Scarcity of water atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda informed the Revenue Minister about scarcity of drinking water atop Chamundi Hill to which the Minister took Rural Drinking Water Supply (RDWS) officer to task. The RDWS Officer told the Minister that the Forest Department was denying permission to lay pipes to supply water. When the Minister sought explanation from the Executive Engineer (EE), he came to know that the EE was absent and asked the DC to issue a notice to the EE seeking explanation for his absence. Deshpande then instructed the Assistant Executive Engineer to take up drinking water works on priority basis.

Protest outside

Members of the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association had gathered at the Zilla Panchayat premises to meet the Minister and air their grievances. They were, however, prevented from meeting the Minister and they staged a protest.

The Minister later listened to their woes and received a memorandum. The Minister also inspected various equipment used by the Fire and Emergency Service personnel at a time of disaster.

Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 issue

District Minister G.T. Devegowda raised the problems faced by the residents of areas coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41 whose legal lands have not yet been regularised. He said that the residents are fed up over inordinate delay in deletion of ‘B-Kharab’ classification of lands coming under CITB and MUDA Layouts in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41.

He told the Minister that though a decision was taken in the Cabinet to issue Khata and other documents to the residents, the State Government had not passed an order in this regard which has resulted in the residents facing several problems. Minister Deshpande said that he would look into it in the government level and see that the problems are solved.

