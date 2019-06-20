Carcasses of tigers found at Bandipur, Muddanahalli Forest
Gundlupet/ Periyapatna: In separate incidents, the Forest Department staff have found carcasses of two tigers at Bandipur National Park, Gundlupet and at Muddanahalli Forest in Periyapatna taluk.

In the first incident, the Forest staff have found the carcass of a seven-year-old tiger at Chikkanahalla area of Moolehole Range in Bandipur National Park. It is said that the tiger had died of injuries which it had sustained in a fight.

Forest personnel, who were on their regular beat, noticed the carcass of the tiger and informed the higher officials, who rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. Forest officials said that the tiger had died of severe injuries which it had sustained during a fight with another tiger.

Veterinarian Dr. Nagaraju conducted post-mortem and the carcass of the tiger was burnt at the spot. Bandipur ACF M.S. Ravikumar, RFO N.C. Mahadevu, Himagiri Wildlife Conservation Committee Head Raghuram and staff were present.

At Muddanahalli Forest

A carcass of a tiger aged between six and seven years with old injury marks and broken neck was found at Muddanahalli Forest near Alalur in the taluk.

As the tiger had sustained severe injuries near its stomach and other parts of the body, the Forest officials have suspected that the tiger may have died following a fight with another tiger or may have fallen down from the wall of a reservoir nearby.

The carcass of the tiger was burnt after post-mortem. Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman said that the exact cause of the tiger’s death would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report.

Hunsur DCF Prashanth Kumar, ACF Somappa, Wildlife Warden Kruthika Alanahalli, Periyapatna RFO M.A. Ratan Kumar, Hunsur RFO K. Surendra and others were present.

June 20, 2019

