Model E-Waste Collection and Segregation Centre proposed in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru, in its harmonious growth, is seeing advent and growth of Information Technology, which has brought an increased pace of development to the city. The creation of employment in IT domain and the increased digitalisation of society at large are posing threat to non-accounted challenge of disposal of electronic goods and appliances which collectively are called “E-Waste.”

E-Waste poses a daunting challenge of its management. Managing hazardous chemicals and heavy metal components without scientific and safe handling increases the chances of E-Waste ending in our dry waste and eventually into landfills which in due course will contaminate our water bodies and the top soil, leading to increased rate of cancer and other harmful diseases in the near future.

Hence, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) proposes to set up a Model E-Waste Collection and Segregation Centre, wherein E-Wastes are collected and segregated in Mysuru and properly handled and disposed in scientific way.

With this objective, CII is organising a half-day Stakeholder Interaction to deliberate on “E-Waste Management in Mysuru” on June 21 at 2.30 pm at SDM Institute of Management and Development in Mysuru to create awareness and to draw stakeholder attention towards E-Waste management in city.

Shilpa Nag, MCC Commissioner, will be the chief guest at the session. Dr. P.M. Kulkarni, President, Bhageerath, Mysuru; Dr. A. Ramesh, Senior Environmental Officer, KSPCB, Bengaluru and Bhaskar Kalale, Chairman, CII Mysuru and President & GM India Operations, Theorem India Pvt Ltd., will be the other key speakers at the session. There will be representatives from Pollution Control Board, RWAs, Institutions, Hospitals, NGOs and Industry to discuss this subject.

Those interested may call M.K. Kiran on Mob: 9844785965 or email: [email protected] [entry is by invitation only].

