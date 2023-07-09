Palace Board takes up repair works of Brahmapuri Gate

July 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Brahmapuri Gate of Mysore Palace has become dilapidated and the Palace Board has taken up the repair works, adhering to the suggestions of heritage experts.

The Palace, built in 1912, is over a century old and has been witnessing a seepage of rain water due to lack of adequate maintenance.

The Brahmapuri Gate, adjacent to rural bay of KSRTC City Bus Stand, had turned weak at places and the Palace Board has taken up the repair works as a precautionary measure.

Mysore Palace has five entry Gates — Brahmapuri, Karikal Thotti, Varaha, Jayamarthanda and Balarama-Jayarama.

Brahmapuri Gate, facing New Sayyaji Rao Road, is exclusively for the use of erstwhile royal family, which is also accessed by Parakala Mutt Seer during the visit to Palace on occasions for religious rituals while the entry to Palace through this Gate is restricted for others.

Jayamarthanda Gate is on the east side of the Palace. Balarama-Jayarama Gates are in the North side and Varaha Gate in the South, from where tourists visiting the Palace can enter the premises.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T. S. Subramanya told Star of Mysore: “The Board has taken up the works which are being carried out as per the suggestions of heritage experts. A few more works are taken up, with men’s toilet being built using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Most of the works will be completed by Dasara.”