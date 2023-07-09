33 couples reunite in National Lok Adalat
33 couples reunite in National Lok Adalat

July 9, 2023

Mysore/Myusru: As many as 33 estranged couples were reunited during the Mysuru District Lok Adalat, held as part of National Lok Adalat, in the Family Court here yesterday.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi, who is also the Chairman of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), wished them by presenting copies of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ book.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Sangreshi said that compared to all other cases handled by the Courts, the divorce cases are more complex in nature, as uniting broken hearts is not an easy job. Pointing out that every case was settled through counselling, he said that the couples had quarreled over not being served food, for not giving importance to them and over other unimportant issues like relatives and parents. A total of 92 cases of matrimonial disputes were taken up for settlement at the National Lok Adalat and of them, 33 estranged couples agreed to bury the hatchet by deciding to live together again, he added.

Continuing, Judge Sangreshi said that a target of resolving 5,000 cases in the Lok Adalat had been marked for settlement during the second Lok Adalat of the year. “A 23-year-old civil dispute was settled in the Lok Adalat on Saturday and other cases such as claims under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), Mutation of land cases, Negotiable Instrument Act, Compoundable Criminal offences, family disputes, land acquisition disputes and all other cases, which are not sub-judice, will also be resolved,” he said adding that DLSA and all other stake holders are working towards taking Mysuru at the top of the list in settlement of cases through Lok Adalat.

The reunited couples were seen exchanging sweets and bouquets at the Court premises.

City Family Courts Judges Vela D. Khode, Rudolph  Pereira, Girish Bhat and Sudha Sethuram Omkar, DLSA Member-Secretary Dinesh, Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, Secretary S. Umesh and others were present.

