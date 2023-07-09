CFTRI products push millet popularity

July 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru released eight new millet-based products during the ‘One Week One Lab‘ campaign on their campus, in line with the International Year of Millets-2023.

As part of the Millet Day, an exhibition on millets was organised at CFTRI. Rekha Singhal, Professor, ICT, Research Council Chairperson, CSIR-CFTRI and former CFTRI Director K.S.M.S. Raghava Rao delivered talks on the subject. CSIR-CFTRI director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh presided. This was followed by a CFTRI licence meeting and a panel discussion on millets.

Millet breakfasts offer a healthy option, packed with fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. They are gluten-free, have a low glycemic index and provide sustained energy. Incorporating millet-based breakfasts into our routine supports overall well-being and allows us to explore the culinary possibilities of millets while enjoying their nutritional benefits.

They are rich in antioxidants that help protect against oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain types of cancer. Millets also contain essential nutrients like iron, magnesium and B vitamins, which support energy production, brain function and overall vitality.

The launched products include

Finger Millet Instant Kesari Halva Mix, Finger Millet Instant Kichadi Mix, Millet and Multi-Millet Puttu Podi Mix, Ragi-based Malt Hydrolysate, Ready-to-eat Malted Rice-based Weaning Food, Finger Millet Instant Rava Idli Mix and Finger Millet Semolina.

Instant Kichadi Mix, Rava Idli Mix and Upma Mix

Finger millet (Ragi) grains are an excellent source of nutrients and health-promoting components, such as dietary fibre, minerals, vitamins and phenolic compounds. They offer numerous health benefits.

The utilisation of millet as food is limited due to the lack of innovative millet processing technologies at a commercial scale, which is crucial for feeding large urban populations. However, there is an increasing awareness of the nutritional value of finger millet, leading to a greater emphasis on incorporating finger millet-based products into our diets.

For Finger Millet Instant Kesari Halva Mix, Finger Millet rava and sugar are used. The Ready-to-Cook (RTC) segment share is projected to grow by 20-25 percent over the next five years.

Millets are increasingly recognised for their nutritive value and health benefits, driving the demand for Finger Millet Instant Kesari Halva Mix. This demand is fueled by the rising need for healthy and nutritious foods, given the prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Finger Millet Instant Kichadi Mix, Rava Idli Mix, and Upma Mix use raw materials like Finger Millet Semolina, green gram semolina, oil and spices. These products provide a healthier alternative and tap into the health and wellness segment. Finger Millet Semolina can be used in various traditional food products like upma, rava idli, rava dosa and halva.

Puttu Podi Mix

Millet and Multi-Millet Puttu Podi Mix is a traditional South Indian dish made with coarsely ground rice, grated coconut, salt and water. It can be accompanied by sweet side dishes like palm sugar or banana or savoury options like chana masala, chutney or meat curries. The mix incorporates grits (sooji/ rava) from different millet varieties, resulting in a nutritious product.

Ragi-based Malt Hydrolysate

Ragi-based Malt Hydrolysate is derived from the malting process, which enhances taste and nutritional quality. It serves as a cereal base for instant beverages, and infant and weaning foods, and is also used in the confectionery industry. It can replace maltodextrin and act as a filling agent in the pharmaceutical industry. The hydrolysate retains the inherent health benefits associated with ragi. The raw materials used are ragi (finger millet) and barley.

Ready-to-eat Malted Rice-based Weaning Food is a modified semi-solid food designed for infants transitioning to solid foods. Ragi, with its nutritional value and malting characteristics, is a popular choice for inclusion. Supplementing with malted legumes improves the protein content. Additional ingredients like milk powder are used in production.