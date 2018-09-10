Co-ordination between investigators and prosecutors vital to punish culprits: IGP

Mysuru: Maintaining that coordination between investigators and prosecutors is vital in getting the culprits punished for crimes, IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra has stressed on the need for a perfect coordination between all stakeholders in the justice delivery system.

He was speaking after inaugurating a day-long workshop on “The role of stakeholders in effective justice deliverance” jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), District Administration, Police Department, Directorate of Prosecution, Health Department, MMC&RI, Mines and Geology Department and Forensic Sciences Department at the SP’s office here yesterday.

Observing that co-ordination between prosecutors and investigators largely helps in crime detection and conviction of the accused, he reiterated the need for all concerned Departments to work together for an effective justice delivery system.

Pointing out that the justice delivery system involves the Police, Prosecutors, Court Advocates, Doctors and Jail staff, Sharath Chandra highlighted the role of Police in bringing to book the real culprits behind crimes and produce them before the Court.

Underlining the need for Police personnel to have a thorough understanding of the Law, the IGP said that prosecutors have real task once the charge-sheet is submitted against the accused in the Court.

Referring to POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, he said that there were several instances where investigation and prosecution in POCSO cases are getting delayed.

Noting that hearing in POCSO cases have to be completed in 60 days, he suggested that the Courts too should look at expediting trial in POCSO cases.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vantigodi, City Police Commissioner Dr. A.Subramanyeswara Rao, SP Amit Singh and others were present during the inaugural.