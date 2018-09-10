NDMA team to visit Kodagu next week: MP Pratap Simha
Madikeri: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that a team from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will visit flood-ravaged Kodagu next week.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Pratap Simha said that 1,709 houses have been lost to floods and landslides in Kodagu and Rs.5.45 crore has been paid as compensation to the hhouse ownersfrom the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Stating that the Banks have been directed to stop loan recovery from farmers for the next three months, the MP urged the State Government to completely waive off all farm loans in the district amounting to     Rs.1,400 crore.

Maintaining that efforts are on to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a survey of flood-ravaged Kodagu district, Simha asked the State Government to announce a special package for re-building of Kodagu. Warning the State Govt. against building of unscientific small houses for those who have lost homes, the MP assured of constructing quality houses out of the Central and State Government funds.

September 10, 2018

ONE COMMENT

  1. Hegde says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Hope they don’t show the arrogance showed by miunte by minute madam Mrs. Nirmala and do something good for Kodagu.

