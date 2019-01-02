Cold weather hits Mysuru

District records 14 Degree Celsius on Tuesday

To be between 14-16 degrees Celsius in next four days

Mysuru: City woke up to a chilly New Year morning as temperature plummeted due to cold conditions in many parts of India.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius in Mysuru district as on Tuesday, according to the data provided by University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru and Indian Meteorological Department at Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli.

Meanwhile, the temperature is to fluctuate between 12-14 degrees Celsius for the next four days till Jan. 6 in the district. A week back, the minimum temperature was recorded between 14.6 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius between Dec. 29 to Jan.1 in the district.

According to the forecast received from IMD, no rainfall is expected from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6 in Mysuru district. The day temperature is expected to be 28-29°C and night temperature is expected to be 14-16°C.

The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 70-75 per cent and 35-40 per cent relative humidity is expected in the afternoon.

While, the relative humidity in the morning was hovering between 69 to 77 per cent from Dec. 29 to Jan.1, 2019 in Mysuru district and relative humidity in the afternoon was between 36 to 50 per cent from Dec. 29 to Jan.1 this year.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies for the next four days and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius till Jan. 6.

City has been reeling under cold wave for the past few days. Mysuru is experiencing severe cold conditions and it will stay a bit longer with the temperatures likely to plummet in coming days.

The temperature is low enough for people to pull out their sweaters and jackets while there is an increase in demand for pullovers, jackets and shawls in the market.

While the weather is pleasant during the day, it will be very cold though not freezing during late evenings, nights and early mornings.

In the mornings, cold weather will remain till about 9.30 am resulting in a decline in the number of people going for morning walk at Kukkarahalli Lake, Manasagangothri campus, Karanji Nature Park and Chamundi Hill.

However, it is high time to keep oneself warm with warm clothing, insulated and winter dresses and accessories as the city and surrounding regions have registered a drop in minimum temperature. Winter can bring many infections like cough, colds and flu, associated with fever.

During the period from Dec.15 to 18, the maximum temperature in Mysuru ranged between 29.3 degrees Celsius to 30.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was between 11.2 to 17.2 degree Celsius.

Weather officials said that the cold spell will continue till Jan.15 in the district.

Advise to farmers

As harvesting of paddy, ragi and other crops in different taluks of the district is going on, farmer may take up threshing of crops as there will be no rainfall expected for the next 3-4 days. Dry weather may prevail in the next three to four days.



