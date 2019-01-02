Two women in early 40s enter Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple

Protests across Kerala; Temple reopens after ‘purification’

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women under the age of 50, Bindhu and Kanaga Durgha, visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Temple and got the darshan of the Lord before daybreak today, becoming the first to do so since the SC ordered the end of age-old ban on women of menstrual age entering the shrine.

The Temple management closed the shrine after the women devotees entered the Temple. A spokesman for the Temple management, Sasikumar Varma, said Priests have confirmed that women entered Sabarimala and “necessary purification rituals were done.”

Latest reports said that the temple doors were opened after the purification rituals. Meanwhile, protests erupted this morning across Kerala as soon as the news of the women entering the temple spread like wild fire. Reports also said that the houses of the two women were pelted with stones.

A video shows the women hurrying into the shrine, dressed in all-black and escorted by the Police. A group of protesters also appear to be at the spot.

According to Malayalam media reports, Kanaga Durga, a Malappuram native and Bindhu, a Kozhikode native, started their climb around midnight and reached the temple after 3:45 am and left after praying to Lord Ayyappa. The duo, however, did not make any prior announcement about their visit, avoiding media attention and protests.

Bindhu, 44, is a college lecturer and CPI (ML) activist and Kanaga Durga, 42, is a civil supplies employee. According to media reports, a small group of people had given protection to the women. It is said that the women have entered the temple through a different entry avoiding the ‘padhinettam padi’ (Holy 18 golden steps.)

“We did not enter the shrine by climbing the 18 holy steps but went through the staff gate,” one of the women said.

