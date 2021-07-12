Columbia Asia holds Drive-Through Vaccination programme at Forum Mall

July 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To make the COVID-19 vaccination programme accessible and hassle-free to the public, Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), along with Forum Centre City Mall, Mysuru, had organised a drive-through vaccination programme at the Mall premises in city on July 9 and 10.

In all, 102 doses of Covishield vaccine was administered to people during the drive at the price (Rs.780) fixed by the Government.

Nitesh, who got inoculated at the camp, said: “It is a one of its kind vaccination drive and we are happy that Columbia Asia Hospital and Forum Centre City Mall came forward for such a unique initiative.”

Speaking about the drive, Dr. Gautam Das, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru, said: “Prioritising the safety and convenience of people, we have organised drive-through vaccination camp in the Mall. Our staff and nurses were stationed here to make the entire process hassle-free. We urge the citizens to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing and keep themselves safe as the battle with COVID-19 is not yet over.”

R. Dhanasekaran, Centre Head, Forum Centre City Mall, Mysuru, said: “We tried to encourage the citizens of Mysuru to get inoculated through this drive and people were administered the vaccine in the comfort of their cars/ two-wheelers without having to step out of the vehicle.”