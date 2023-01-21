Committed to Rammanahalli’s integrated development: GTD
Committed to Rammanahalli’s integrated development: GTD

January 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that he was committed to the integrated development of Rammanahalli in the taluk, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that funds have been released for several development works in the village as promised by him earlier.

He was speaking after launching a slew of development works at Rammanahalli on Thursday. Pointing out that works on the construction of Mahadeshwara Temple in the village that is estimated to cost Rs. 60 lakh has begun, GTD said that the village is linked with good roads to Mysuru city. The other works that have got sanction includes construction of underground drainage at a cost of Rs.1.85 crore, construction of a 5 lakh litre capacity overhead water tank at a cost of Rs.1.75 crore, laying of drinking water pipelines etc., he said adding that he has brought more funds after Rammanahalli Town Panchayat was formed.

Later, speaking to presspersons at Rammanahalli, GTD said that the voters of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment were the real leaders, who are everything in the Constituency. Maintaining that he had taken up development works in the Constituency without much publicity, he said that the JD(S) party’s Pancharatna Yatra is going on smoothly and successfully across the State under the leadership of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.

Earlier, GTD was brought in a grand procession to Rammanahalli by his supporters. MCDCC  Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda and others were present.

