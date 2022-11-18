Common entry gate to Karanji Lake and RMNH opens
News

Common entry gate to Karanji Lake and RMNH opens

November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another measure for the  convenience of tourists and visitors, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), threw open the common entry gate that connects Karanji Lake Nature Park coming under it, with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), this morning.

Speaking after launching the common entry gate for visitors, ZAK (Zoo Authority of Karnataka) Chairman M. Shivakumar said that the gate, which was set up over two decades ago, was temporarily closed following complaints that illegal and immoral activities were going on in the vicinity. But now this gate has been opened afresh after a facelift  with all necessary measures in place for the benefit of tourists and visitors.

Pointing out that the common entry gate will help improve the number of visitors, Shivakumar said that this apart, pollution can be avoided due to common parking area to both the places. Besides, the common gate will save time and money for tourists, he said adding that this will also help in easing vehicle parking problems. He clarified that the entry fee to the Lake (Rs.30) remains unchanged.

 Maintaining that the gate will also avoid visitors from travelling two to three kms to reach each of the two places, the ZAK Chairman said that a similar common gate that links Mysuru Zoo with Karanji Lake will also be thrown open to the visitors in a few months.

ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, Tiwari of RMNH and others were present.

RMNH is a museum with exhibits on plants, animals and Geology of Southern Region of India. Located in a corner on the banks of Karanji Lake, it is an excellent resource for getting familiar with local flora, fauna and the basics of Natural Sciences. It is an undertaking of Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and entry to the Museum is free. On the first day of the gate opening, students were allowed entry to the park and museum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching