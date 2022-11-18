Common entry gate to Karanji Lake and RMNH opens

November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another measure for the convenience of tourists and visitors, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), threw open the common entry gate that connects Karanji Lake Nature Park coming under it, with the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), this morning.

Speaking after launching the common entry gate for visitors, ZAK (Zoo Authority of Karnataka) Chairman M. Shivakumar said that the gate, which was set up over two decades ago, was temporarily closed following complaints that illegal and immoral activities were going on in the vicinity. But now this gate has been opened afresh after a facelift with all necessary measures in place for the benefit of tourists and visitors.

Pointing out that the common entry gate will help improve the number of visitors, Shivakumar said that this apart, pollution can be avoided due to common parking area to both the places. Besides, the common gate will save time and money for tourists, he said adding that this will also help in easing vehicle parking problems. He clarified that the entry fee to the Lake (Rs.30) remains unchanged.

Maintaining that the gate will also avoid visitors from travelling two to three kms to reach each of the two places, the ZAK Chairman said that a similar common gate that links Mysuru Zoo with Karanji Lake will also be thrown open to the visitors in a few months.

ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, Tiwari of RMNH and others were present.

RMNH is a museum with exhibits on plants, animals and Geology of Southern Region of India. Located in a corner on the banks of Karanji Lake, it is an excellent resource for getting familiar with local flora, fauna and the basics of Natural Sciences. It is an undertaking of Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and entry to the Museum is free. On the first day of the gate opening, students were allowed entry to the park and museum.