Pancharatna Yatra launch at Mulbagal: Former CM HDK offers puja at Chamundi Hill Temple
November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the launching of the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra at Mulbagal in Kolar district later in the day today, former Chief Minister and JD(S) Legislative Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) offered puja at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill here this morning.

Kumaraswamy, who was in city yesterday, stayed overnight and in the early morning today, he visited the Hill Temple and offered puja. He was accompanied by Bidar MLA Bandeppa Kashempur, Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, T. Narasipur MLA M. Ashwin Kumar and others.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the Pancharatna Yatra would commence in the State from today and hence he offered puja for the well-being of all.

Speaking about the bus shelter dome issue raised by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, he said that providing shelter to the public is more important than the style in which it has been built. “If the MP can make the MLA of his own party cry, just imagine the plight of common people?”                                          he questioned.

He said that the Pancharatna Yatra will conclude in Mysuru in 2023 and left for Mulbagal, where the Yatra will be launched later in the day.

Searching