Crocodile caught at Yele Thota

November 18, 2022

This croc is aged 45 years and does not have right leg; Residents suspect presence of more crocodiles

Mysore/Mysuru: The crocodile, which was playing hide and seek since a month at Yele Thota, next to Ramanuja Road 8th Cross, creating tension among the residents and public, was caught yesterday evening and it is suspected that there are more crocodiles in this place.

This crocodile is said to be aged about 45 years. It was spotted at Yele Thota frequently and the Forest Department had launched operations to capture the croc but in vain.

On Nov. 13, it had killed a calf and fearing that the crocodile may attack human beings, the Forest Department again launched the operation to capture the croc two days ago.

As sewage water was collected in the huge pit at Yele Thota, water pumps were used to pump out water into the drain, but sewage water was flowing into the pit continuously. The Forest Department authorities had written to the Mysuru City Corporation to dig a trench and empty the pit so that they could capture the crocodile.

From yesterday morning, the Forest Department staff and MCC team intensified their operation and had laid the nets in drains surrounding Yele Thota to capture the crocodile.

At about 4.30 pm, the crocodile was spotted among the bushes and when the team neared it, the croc immediately ventured into the drain and tried to escape but was caught in the nets laid inside the drain.

The team then wrapped the crocodile in the net and brought it out from the drain, blindfolded it with cloth, tied its legs and placed it in the Forest Department vehicle. The captured crocodile was released into Kabini backwaters last night.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra, Deputy RFOs Venkatachala and Sanjeev Patil, animal rescuer Pradeep, Snake Shivu and MCC Abhaya team members took part in the operation.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath was present at the spot during the crocodile capture operation.

Was the one caught the same that was spotted?

The crocodile that was caught yesterday does not have the front right leg, but the crocodile which was spotted a few days ago, has all four legs, claim the residents. This has raised doubts that the one that was spotted and the one which was caught yesterday is different. It is learnt that this croc was earlier spotted in Sewage Farm and attempts were also made to capture it but it had managed to escape in the drain. Now, it has been caught near Yele Thota. Suspecting that there are more crocodiles in the vicinity of Yele Thota, the public have urged the authorities concerned to trace and capture them also.

