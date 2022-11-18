Brahmins Association lodges complaint against P. Mallesh

November 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing social activist P. Mallesh of making abusive and defamatory remarks against Brahmin community, the Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association has lodged a complaint against the activist at Kuvempunagar Police Station.

Alleging that Mallesh, in his address during ‘Siddharamaiah-75’ book release programme held at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar on Nov. 15, had made derogatory remarks against Brahmins and Brahmin community, the Association also charged him of caste abuse and using abusive language against 10 percent reservation quota for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) from General category.

The Association further alleged that Mallesh had used defamatory language against Brahmins besides causing societal disharmony. As such the Association has lodged a complaint seeking registration of a case under Sections 153(a), 295 and 295(a) of IPC against Mallesh.

Speaking to presspersons after lodging the complaint, Association President D.T. Prakash said that a complaint has been lodged at Kuvempunagar Police Station and the Police have assured of registering an FIR in this regard on Friday.

Protest rally: Announcing that the Brahmin community will take out a massive procession in the city on Nov.21 in protest against Mallesh’s remarks, Prakash said that several Mutt Seers have been approached for support.

Stating that Mallesh’s apology sent from his home is not enough, he sought a public apology before the media.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that Mallesh has spoken of Brahmins very cheaply. Pointing out that a person should become more responsible as he/she ages, Rajeev said that Mallesh has used abusive language against Brahmins which shows his hatred towards Brahmins.

Asserting that the community has the strength to teach a lesson to such irresponsible and arrogant persons, he wondered what kind of a Socialist Mallesh was.

Strongly condemning Mallesh’s remarks, he demanded that the activist be booked for caste abuse. The community would take the issue to its logical end, he added.

Vedic Scholar Bhanuprakash Sharma, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Adarsha Sangha President G.R. Nagaraj, community leaders S. Bhashyam, Sudheendra, K.R. Satyanarayana, Rakesh Bhat, H.G. Giridhar, Jayasimha, Srinivas Prasad, Vijaykumar, Nagendra Babu, Yoganarasimha, Murali, Ranganath, Sheshagiri, Kadakola Jagadish, Jayaram, Mirle Panish, Ranganath and Om Srinivas, women community leaders Latha Mohan, Dr. Lakshmidevi, Sowbhagya Murthy and others were present along with the leaders while lodging a Police complaint.