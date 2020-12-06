Complaints lodged against women begging with infants
News

Complaints lodged against women begging with infants

December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to rescue women begging at Traffic Signal junctions along with infants and rehabilitate them, the office-bearers of Jan Sangram Parishat, Mysuru Unit, have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in this regard on Saturday.

In the memorandum, Parishat Vice-President Prasanna and Women’s Wing Secretary Geetha Velumani have stated that a lot of women, holding infants in their arms, were found begging at K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mysuru-Nanjangud Ring Road Signal junction, Ramaswamy Circle, traffic signal junction in front of Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temple at Vontikoppal, Railway Station, Rural Bus Stand, City Bus Stand and at crowded places, which would have an adverse effect on the health of infants.

Pointing out that it is a crime to indulge in begging by showing infants, they alleged that despite urging the officials of Mysuru District Women and Child Welfare Department, Education, Police, Judicial and other Departments, no action has been taken till date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Law and Order, Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that complaints about women holding infants and begging at prominent traffic signal junctions and harassing tourists had been received and added that action would be taken after holding discussion with the DC and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching