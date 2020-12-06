Complaints lodged against women begging with infants

December 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to rescue women begging at Traffic Signal junctions along with infants and rehabilitate them, the office-bearers of Jan Sangram Parishat, Mysuru Unit, have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in this regard on Saturday.

In the memorandum, Parishat Vice-President Prasanna and Women’s Wing Secretary Geetha Velumani have stated that a lot of women, holding infants in their arms, were found begging at K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mysuru-Nanjangud Ring Road Signal junction, Ramaswamy Circle, traffic signal junction in front of Sri Venkataramanaswamy Temple at Vontikoppal, Railway Station, Rural Bus Stand, City Bus Stand and at crowded places, which would have an adverse effect on the health of infants.

Pointing out that it is a crime to indulge in begging by showing infants, they alleged that despite urging the officials of Mysuru District Women and Child Welfare Department, Education, Police, Judicial and other Departments, no action has been taken till date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Law and Order, Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that complaints about women holding infants and begging at prominent traffic signal junctions and harassing tourists had been received and added that action would be taken after holding discussion with the DC and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials.