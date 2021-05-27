‘Complete vaccination of Forest Dept. personnel at the earliest’

May 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The confidence level of Forest Department personnel has hit the rock bottom with no steps for vaccinating them despite death of 20 personnel in last 22 days in the current second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent vaccination guidelines, the State Government has placed Forest Department personnel in priority list and they will receive the jab after the vaccination of frontline workers which is expected to end by May 31.

An officer of Health Department told Star of Mysore that the list of frontline workers and priority group had been prepared by the State Government. Their vaccination will start may be from the first week of June. Even vaccination of family members of health care workers have been temporarily suspended. The Forest Department personnel will be vaccinated when their turn comes.

Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, DCF, Mysuru Division, said an official letter has gone to district vaccination officer regarding the jab for Forest Department staff members. The vaccination is likely to begin in next two or three days. There are 120 staff members in Mysuru Division and efforts are on for their vaccination.

The staff working in lower rank is worried as over 30 personnel who took part in tiger, wild elephant and leopard capture operations, have tested positive and are being treated at the hospital.

Recently, a Range Forest Officer (RFO) succumbed to virus and last week a naturalist, Nagendra (31) attached to Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), died of Corona. These two deaths have caused anxiety among the staff.

They are sore with the Government for neglecting those who were involved in protecting social forest, preventing man-animal conflict and poaching and patrolling day and night to protect flora and fauna. Those who succumbed to virus included RFO, DRF, Guard, Watcher, Mahout, Drivers and Nursery staff.

50% staff yet to be vaccinated

In Bandipur Tiger Reserve, there are 620 permanent and contract workers in 13 Zones of which 320 have been vaccinated. Still 300 persons need to get the jab.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S.R. Natesha has appealed to the Government to consider them as frontline workers and vaccinate them. Due to their inclusion in Priority Group, it was not possible for vaccinating the staff in the age group of 18 to 44 years, he added.

In Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, there are 605 staff members of which 360 have been vaccinated. Director Mahesh said inoculation of staff working in seven out of the eight Zones has been done, and only Hunsur and STPF-Platoon staff are awaiting vaccine. It is likely to take place soon, he added.

Is it possible for them to Work From Home?!

The Corona crisis and resultant Oxygen shortage has made everyone realise the importance of forest conservation. But, the Government seems to be showing negligent attitude towards the Forest Department personnel’s welfare. Is it possible for the Forest Department staff to ‘Work From Home’ using internet? Over 20 Forest Department personnel in the age group of 28-48 years have died in the last 22 days. The Government should stop showing step-mother attitude towards the Forest Department and give preference to vaccinate the Department personnel. Forest Department staff must also be considered as ‘Corona Warriors’ and provided facilities similar to those given to the Police personnel. – M.S. Gururaja Shetty, Devaraja Mohalla