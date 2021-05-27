High Court annuls election of Mayor Rukmini Madegowda as Corporator

May 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a huge setback for Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S), the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday upheld the Mysuru District Court’s judgement annulling her election in the MCC polls held in 2018.

With the High Court annulling her election as Corporator, Rukmini’s continuation as Mayor is under cloud. Rukmini was elected City Mayor on Feb.24, 2021.

Rajani Annaiah of the Congress, who lost to Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S) from Ward 36 (Alanahalli) in the 2018 Corporation polls, had filed a petition in the District Court questioning the election of Rukmini. Rajani had accused Rukmini of submitting a false affidavit regarding her assets during the filing of nomination papers.

The Principal District and Sessions Court, which heard Rajani’s petition on Dec.14, 2020, annulled the election of Rukmini and also ordered that the petitioner Rajani Annaiah (Congress) be declared the winner. Later, Rukmini filed an appeal in the High Court questioning the Mysuru District Court’s order.

A Single Bench of the High Court comprising Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda, which took up Rukmini’s appeal yesterday, upheld the Mysuru Principal District and Sessions Court order annulling the election of Rukmini as Corporator, while also ordering that a fresh election be held for the MCC Ward represented by Rukmini. The HC at the same time also refused to declare Rukmini’s opponent Rajani Annaiah of the Congress as the winner from the Ward.

Reacting to the HC’s order, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda said that she would consult her lawyer on whether to file a review petition in the High Court or go on an appeal to the Supreme Court questioning the HC’s order.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s order of the HC has cast doubts on the continuation of Rukmini Madegowda as Mayor. Legal experts opine that Rukmini cannot continue in the post of Mayor after her election as a Corporator has been annulled by the Court.

In case, Rukmini quits her post, the Mayoral polls cannot be held freshly as the term of the Mayor is fixed for one year. However, in the absence of Mayor, the Deputy Mayor can function as Mayor till the election of a new Mayor, which can happen only in Feb. next year. This is perhaps for the first time that the MCC is facing such a piquant situation.