COVID-19 violations: 532 vehicles seized in two days

May 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Intensifying their operation against COVID-19 guidelines violators, the Mysuru City Police, who are keeping vigil over unnecessary movement of people and vehicles by conducting checking at various places across the city, have seized a total of 532 vehicles, which were found flouting the rules on May 25 and 26.

While 254 vehicles, including 244 two-wheelers, seven cars and three autorickshaws were seized yesterday (May 26), a total of 278 vehicles, which included 265 two-wheelers, nine cars and four autorickshaws, were seized on May 25.

The seized vehicles are now in the custody of Police and would be released after lockdown ends. Vehicle owners should produce relevant documents of the vehicle, pay the fine and get their vehicles released.

City Top Cop Dr. Chandragupta has urged the public not to venture out of their houses during lockdown besides urging them to co-operate with the Police.