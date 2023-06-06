Conditions and guidelines for free power, free bus schemes

June 6, 2023

Bengaluru: The Congress Government’s much-anticipated ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, offering free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers, is set to be implemented in July, with the benefits reflected in the August billing cycle.

To ensure a smooth rollout, the Government has issued comprehensive guidelines outlining the conditions and eligibility criteria for availing the scheme’s advantages.

Under the scheme, each individual will be eligible for benefits on only one meter. If an individual has multiple RR numbers (consumer accounts) associated with their name, they can choose to avail the scheme’s benefits for a single meter of their choice. This measure ensures fairness and avoids misuse of the scheme.

Tenants too eligible

Recognising the importance of extending the scheme’s benefits to tenants, the Government has taken steps to include them. Tenants can now register the RR number of the house they reside in by providing their Aadhaar number and a copy of the rental agreement on the Seva Sindhu portal. This provision ensures that tenants, irrespective of their status, can avail themselves of the benefits if they possess a unique RR number. The unique identification number, known as the RR (Revenue Register) number, assigned to each electricity connection with a separate meter, will serve as the basis for determining eligibility. This means that both landlords and tenants with a valid RR number will be eligible for the scheme, regardless of their respective roles.

Clear pending bills

To streamline the benefits and consolidate efforts to uplift the poor, existing power supply schemes targeting disadvantaged segments such as Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi will be merged under the new ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme. In a gesture of support, consumers will be granted a three-month grace period to settle pending bills for power consumed until June 30. Failure to clear the outstanding bills by the end of this period will result in a disconnection of power supply.

To be eligible for the scheme, consumers must have an average electricity consumption of less than 200 units over the past year (from July 2022 to July 2023), with a buffer of 10 percent.

The average consumption for each meter will be clearly stated in the monthly bill. In cases where consumers exceed the average number of units, they will be responsible for paying the extra amount.

Average to be considered

For instance, if an individual’s average consumption (including the additional 10 percent buffer) is calculated at 150 units per month, they will not have to pay any bills, including the fixed charges, as the Government will cover these costs. However, if the person’s monthly consumption exceeds 150 units, they will only be charged for the extra units consumed at a rate of Rs. 7 per unit.

The scheme will not levy any fixed charges or taxes. However, consumers with an average consumption recorded as less than 200 units but exceeding 200 units in a particular month will be required to pay the full bill amount according to regular billing. The Government will bear the expenses incurred by the ESComs (Electricity Supply Companies), including the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment, ensuring a seamless implementation of the scheme.

Women to get ‘Shakti Smart Card’ for free bus travel

The Government will issue ‘Shakti Smart Card’ for women beneficiaries for free travel after receiving applications from women, including students, through the Seva Sindhu portal. It has asked all State Road Transport Corporations to accept any identity card issued by the Central or State Government that carries the photograph and address of the beneficiary till then to issue ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket).

The Government has directed the issuance of smart cards to be completed within three months. The Government has said that the reimbursement to the Transport Corporations would be made on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers. The free travel is restricted within the State for women who are domicile of Karnataka. They will be able to travel in general and express services operated by the RTCs.

Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavatha, Airavatha Club Class, Airavatha Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, EV Power Class as those services that will not come under free travel scheme.

The Government has reserved 50% of the seats for men in the services which women are eligible to avail in all RTCs except BMTC services.

Highlights of ‘Gruha Jyothi’