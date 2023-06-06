Stray woes spark heated debate at MCC post-Budget meeting

June 6, 2023

Mayor Shivakumar warns Officers of relieving from service if they fail to act efficiently

Corporators urge for hiking fine amount for letting out cattle on roads

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has instructed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officers to ensure that stray cattle do not create trouble on the roads in the city.

Following the tabling of Budget of MCC for the year 2023-24 at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Council Hall, there was a serious discussion on the menace of stray dogs and stray cattle, yesterday.

As the Accounts Officer informed the meeting that a revenue of Rs. 6 lakh can be expected from the penalty levied on stray cattle, some of the Corporators demanded the amount of fine should be increased further to control the menace of stray animals, as the general public are severely inconvenienced.

Former Mayor and sitting Corporator Pushpalatha Jagannath, along with fellow Corporators Shanthakumari and Begum (Pallavi), alleged that several people have suffered injuries after being gored by cows and in some instances even accidents have occurred due to stray cattle.

Corporators Ayub Khan and Syed Hasrathulla, who also endorsed the words of earlier speakers alleged that the fine amount for letting out stray cattle should be increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 and relieve those Officers who show negligence in discharging their duty.

In his reply, Mayor Shivakumar said: “the menace of stray cattle cannot be controlled merely by increasing the fine amount. It is possible only when our Officers work efficiently and the City Corporation will provide required system. I have instructed the Officers not to allow stray animals to road at any cost. If the Officers show reluctance, disciplinary action will be taken against them.”

Corporator Ayub Khan, who spoke again, asked the Mayor, “will you step down if the action for controlling stray cattle wasn’t taken within 15 days. There is also a change in pattern of attack by stray dogs, as there are incidents of dogs biting hard like leopards and tigers, with some of the victim children also undergoing plastic surgery.”

The Mayor, who shot back, asked Ayub Khan, whether you will rein in stray cattle if the fine amount is increased as per your demand. There will be no impact by hiking fine amount, instead the Officers have been instructed to work effectively in the interest of general public, he said.

Chairman of Finance Standing Committee at MCC R. Nagaraj advised to issue a public notification on measures to be taken to control stray cattle.

Stray dogs

The Accounts Officer at MCC also informed the meeting that Rs. 10 lakh will be set aside for providing compensation to victims of stray animals including dogs.

Corporator Rangaswamy said: “I have taken five doses of injection due to dog bite. I don’t want any relief, but the authorities concerned claim helplessness, when told to catch the dog, citing non-availability of van.”

Corporators V. Ramesh, Bhagya Mahadesh and Ashwini Ananthu, who also had similar queries, said that there is a rise in pig menace too.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who intervened, cited the Court order that restrains stringent action against stray dogs — neither by restricting them to one place nor by shifting them elsewhere.

There were also discussions on stocking precast manholes in the premises of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) and incomplete public toilets.

Mayor Shivakumar, who lost his cool, also instructed the Officers to submit a report within the next Council meeting on June 9, about the status of construction of public toilets, electricity and drinking water system, with a warning to relieve those Officers in the event of any failure to submit the report.

Where is Robot?

A robot machine brought by MCC spending several lakhs of rupees for the maintenance of Underground Drainage (UGD) system in the city, also triggered a heated debate.

While discussing on the funds earmarked for buying equipment in the Budget, Corporator Prema Shankaregowda questioned about ‘Robot’ that was deployed to scan one kilometre of area towards the maintenance of UGD.

It was echoed by other Corporators like Vedavati, M.C. Ramesh and M.U. Subbaiah.

Strangely, even though Mayor and MCC Commissioner asked the Officers angrily in this regard, they kept mum.

Finally, one of the Officers who walked to the podium, informed that ‘Robot’ is in fine condition and the service will be provided on demand.

However, some of the Corporators claimed to have not seen the robot. Following this, Mayor Shivakumar told the Officers to come out with clarity by the next Council meeting.

Diagnostic and Dialysis Centres

Senior Corporator Shanthakumari urged the authorities to consider the proposal on setting up a diagnostic centre with X-ray, scanning and other facilities for the benefit of the poor.

Another Corporator V. Ramesh demanded setting up of a dialysis centre, in the wake of rise in number of people suffering from kidney ailments.

Multi-level parking lot

Mayor Shivakumar, who shared his intent to build at least one multi-level parking lot during his tenure in office, said: “A place opposite KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand had been identified for building multi-level parking lot. However, as a canal passes through the land identified, not much space will be available for the project. When I spoke to DC in this regard, he has promised to provide space near Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road. If it becomes a reality, we can also arrange four battery operated vehicles for the benefit of aged persons from the parking lot to visit market and other places.”