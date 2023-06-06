Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Highway: MP sets deadline for land acquisition process  

June 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The land acquisition process for the Access-Controlled Four-Lane Expressway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar will be completed within one-and-a-half months. Once the land is acquired, it will be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already launched the Rs. 4,130 crore project to lay a 93-km-long Highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar and tenders have been awarded for the works to be taken up in two packages — from Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna to Periyapatna and Periyapatna to Guddehosur. The new road will join the Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore yesterday that “I met NHAI Chief Engineer Vivek Jaiswal at his office and apprised him about the ongoing land acquisition process and asked the NHAI Authority to disburse compensation to the people who have given away their lands.”

“I have instructed the speeding up of the land acquisition process and it will be completed within one-and-a-half months after which the tender process will be taken up. The NHAI has already completed the alignment and design of the Expressway including bypasses, bridges and underpasses. Departments like Forest, Irrigation, Revenue, Energy and Horticulture have been asked to be ready to shift the existing infrastructure before the Expressway comes up and accordingly, funds have been released,” MP Simha added.

Once the Expressway is completed, there will be a seam-less connectivity from Madikeri to Bengaluru where vehicles can directly enter the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Paschimavahini without touching Mysuru, he added.

Underpasses on Ring Road

In a separate meeting with the NHAI Chief Engineer Narendra Sharma, the MP discussed the construction of underpass or a grade separator or an overbridge on the Outer Ring Road. The NHAI has drawn up a plan to set right and develop accident spots including four railway underpass spots.

Simha said money has been earmarked for pending works at four underpass spots and development on Mysuru Ring Road. The MP asked the NHAI to complete the land acquisition process this June and start the works from the first week of July.

He also asked the NHAI to construct 21 retaining walls on Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway from Madikeri to Sampaje to prevent landslides and expand the Hunsur Bypass into a four-lane road.