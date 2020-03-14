My Clean City App’s new version launched

March 14, 2020

MCC promises to resolve civic issues within six hours

Mysore/Mysuru: A new and upgraded My Clean City App was launched yesterday and with the launch, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has promised that it will attend to issues within six hours if reported through the new app. The app has been introduced to ensure transparency in administration and make it more people-friendly and to increase accountability.

The app was launched by Mayor Tasneem, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde. Though the MCC had released the app in 2019, the civic body had asked the developers to upgrade the app version to include more features and accuracy.

The app, developed by Future Design Technologies, now offers instant response to public grievances, it is pro-public and friendly, has a feature to redress civic problems including banned plastic usage and the app effectively adopts sophisticated geo-fencing technology — a feature that uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to define geographical boundaries.

How does the app work?

Civic complaints lodged through the app will get immediate response. In the previous version of the app, the complaints lodged by the residents used to be transferred to the department concerned automatically. Later, the department head used to transfer the complaint to the Zone Officer who in-turn would direct the Ward Officer to solve the problem. In the new version of the app, the complaint goes directly to the ward officer so that the problems can be solved even faster.

“With the app, residents can click a picture of the issue or problem and key-in the details while the app will detect the location of the spot and send it to the jurisdiction officials. According to MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, the improved features of the updated app enable the complaint to reach the official concerned in the jurisdiction.

“If the official fails to attend to the complaint, the same will be automatically escalated to senior officials of the area. And if they delay attending to it within 24 hours, the complaint will directly reach the MCC Commissioner,” he said.

SMS alerts

The complainant receives information via SMS on the complaint and the complainant will also receive status updates via SMS as soon as the Ward Officer reviews the issue. Information will be communicated after the issue is taken up and the stages of the problem getting solved.

“The app would speed up the existing paper and file-based complaint registering system where it has to cross through departments and ranks to reach the respective officials. The time taken for resolution of the complaint, however, will depend on the nature of the issue. If it is UGD-related issue or garbage related one, it would be resolved in six hours but for other major issues, we will have to wait for tenders,” he said.

Virtual control room

The control room that is operating in MCC premises currently accepts complaints from citizens and is managed by human resources. My Clean City App will operate as an automated virtual control room model where complaints are registered, routed to the officer concerned and eventually solved. The geo-fencing technology in the app helps in locating the borders of all 65 Wards and its 9 Zonal divisions accurately.

