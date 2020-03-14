From ideas to illustrations…
News

From ideas to illustrations…

March 14, 2020

Two-day Art Exhibition at CAVA

Mysore/Mysuru: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him or her” and so were the students of CAVA (Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts), who were given a medium to express their creativity and thoughts and also showcase their artworks at the two-day annual art exhibition of CAVA held at the College premises in Siddarthanagar in city yesterday.

The students of CAVA, from various streams — Painting, Sculpture, Graphics, Art History, Applied Arts, Photography and Photojournalism — came together to put up this art exhibition, with almost 400 different artworks, a result of their year-long creations. 

As one enters the exhibition, the first thing which catches the eye is a cardboard painting of a cobbler mending some footwear and that art itself being used as the footwear stand for the public visiting the expo. Following this is an array of unique art works depicting different styles of painting, brushwork, photographs, sculptures and graphic representations. 

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, who is also the in-charge Dean of CAVA, inaugurated the exhibition yesterday by expressing her thoughts about art on a black board  through a message, ‘You can’t put a price on Art.’ Addressing the students informally, the ADC said that there should be newness in learning art, students should create new styles through experimentations and preserve art forms in as many forms as possible. 

CAVA Administrative Officer Vijay Rao, Photography and Photojournalism Department Head Preethi Kapur and others were present. 

READ ALSO  Cry for CAVA Dean becomes louder

The exhibition is open to public and will conclude this evening.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching