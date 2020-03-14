From ideas to illustrations…

March 14, 2020

Two-day Art Exhibition at CAVA

Mysore/Mysuru: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him or her” and so were the students of CAVA (Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts), who were given a medium to express their creativity and thoughts and also showcase their artworks at the two-day annual art exhibition of CAVA held at the College premises in Siddarthanagar in city yesterday.

The students of CAVA, from various streams — Painting, Sculpture, Graphics, Art History, Applied Arts, Photography and Photojournalism — came together to put up this art exhibition, with almost 400 different artworks, a result of their year-long creations.

As one enters the exhibition, the first thing which catches the eye is a cardboard painting of a cobbler mending some footwear and that art itself being used as the footwear stand for the public visiting the expo. Following this is an array of unique art works depicting different styles of painting, brushwork, photographs, sculptures and graphic representations.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, who is also the in-charge Dean of CAVA, inaugurated the exhibition yesterday by expressing her thoughts about art on a black board through a message, ‘You can’t put a price on Art.’ Addressing the students informally, the ADC said that there should be newness in learning art, students should create new styles through experimentations and preserve art forms in as many forms as possible.

CAVA Administrative Officer Vijay Rao, Photography and Photojournalism Department Head Preethi Kapur and others were present.

The exhibition is open to public and will conclude this evening.

