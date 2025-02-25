‘Conduct PU exams in an organised & smooth manner’

February 25, 2025

ADC directs authorities at meeting

Mysuru: With the countdown for II PUC exams (Mar. 1 to 20) having begun, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju directed the authorities to conduct the exam in an organised, fair and smooth manner, giving no scope for any untoward incidents.

He was speaking after presiding over a preparatory meeting on II PU exams at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office recently.

Pointing out that the exam is being held at 51 centres across the district, including 27 in Mysuru city alone, Dr. Shivaraju said that route officers have been appointed for delivery of question papers to the respective examination centres and the CESC has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during exam hours at all the centres of the district.

Stating that CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam centres, he directed all the exam centre heads to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around their centre.

He further said that there are 27 exam centres in Mysuru city, 5 at Nanjangud, 4 each at T. Narasipur, Hunsur and Periyapatna, 3 at Saligrama and 2 each at H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar.

DDPUEs and other District- level officers of concerned departments were present at the meeting.

Ban orders around city exam centres

As II PU exams will take place from Mar. 1 to 20 at 27 centres across the city, the Mysuru City Police have issued prohibitory orders in 200 metres radius around all the exam centres on all dates of the exams.

Accordingly, barring the examinees and the examiners, no other unauthorised person will be allowed entry to the exam centres and carrying of objectionable articles around the centres is barred.

Also, all photo copy shops and browsing centres in the vicinity of the examination centres have been ordered to shut down during exam hours on all dates of the exam, according to a press release issued by the Office of the City Police Commissioner.