Replica of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in city beckons devotees

February 25, 2025

A key initiative by Brahma Kumaris for Mahashivarathri Festival

Mysuru: A replica of Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi, has been built in front of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) on Mysuru-Hunsur Road in city, by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mysuru unit, that has been attracting the devotees from far and wide.

The Brahma Kumaris have organised ‘Jnana Vijnana Divya Darshana Mela,’ as part of Trimurti Shiva Jayanti Mahotsava, till Mar. 2, during which various cultural programmes have been organised, aimed at recreating the experience of visiting the popular temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Mysuru itself.

A model of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is 150-feet long and 50-feet tall, has been built, with the structures like Gopuras, Sukhanasini and Garbagriha (Sanctum Sanctorum), where the idols of Linga and Nandi (the bull) have been consecrated. The whole structure has been illuminated with colourful lighting arrangements, which shines bright like a jewel in the night hours.

The Shivalinga, resembling the idol made of Ruby stone is 21-feet tall and has been the major attraction, which is also adorned with illumination. The devotees stand awestruck with the very sight of the Linga, evoking a sense of devotion among them. While some bow their head in reverence, some others capture the moment on their mobile phone camera, with a selfie picture.

Robotic Kumbhakarna

Robotic Kumbhakarna, a dramatic performance, where the band of saints preach religious messages, is the main attraction. It is based on the concept, which lays emphasis on awakening of devotees with meditation and yoga to prevent the world replete with vices going towards peril, and spread a message on adopting healthy methods in life.

That apart, the devotees can get a ‘Massage for Mind’ with a seven-minute computer programming, by wearing headphones. A film screening has been arranged to create awareness among the people about harmonious and healthy lifestyle.

Dwadasha Jyotirlinga, a replica of 12 Jyotirlingas has been arranged, along with the idols of Nava Chaitanya Devi, with details available on meditation and knowledge in spirituality and the importance of yoga with pictorial information.

President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr. Mahesh Joshi inaugurated the Jnana Vignana Mela on Feb. 19, followed by special lectures on the topic ‘Secrets of Valued Based Life’ by former Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde on Feb. 20, ‘Medicine called Happiness’ by humourist Prof. Krishne Gowda on Feb. 21, ‘Spiritualism and National Values’ by Suresh N. Rigvedi on Feb. 22 and ‘Ramayana As Envisoned By Me’ by Monanda Shobha Subbaiah on Feb. 23, said Rajayogini Brahmakumari Lakshmiji.

Today, Dr. H.R. Abhijit will deliver a talk on the topic ‘Spiritualism and Mental Health.’

Tomorrow (Feb.26), noted danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and troupe will be presenting a Bharatanatyam performance on account of Shivarathri festival, followed by rendition of spiritual songs by B.K. Thippaiah and troupe and ‘Shivamrita’ dance ballet by Kumar Performing Arts Centre, Mysuru.

Several number of devotees from in and around Mysuru have been visiting ‘Jnana Vijnana Mela’ daily in the evening. They have been also attending the cultural programmes and lectures related to spirituality, which shows that the devotees are eager to adapt to stress free and healthy lifestyle.

—Rajayogini Brahmakumari Lakshmiji, Chief Convener, Brahma Kumaris, Mysuru Zone