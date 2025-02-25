Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was born when Hinduism faced extinction

February 25, 2025

Noted orator Chakravarty Sulibele at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jatra Mahotsava

Mysuru: Noted orator and Hinduism advocate Chakravarty Sulibele said that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was born at a time when Hinduism was on the brink of extinction, and his contributions to the revival and growth of the religion are immense.

He was speaking as the chief guest at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jatra Mahotsava organised by city’s Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Seva Pratishtana as part of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle recently.

Highlighting Ramakrishna Paramahamsa’s influence as a great Hindu spiritual leader who profoundly impacted modern Indian history, Sulibele said, “Ramakrishna worked to reform negative elements in society and spread his teachings to every household. It can be said that his principles form the foundation for the discourses of all modern spiritual leaders in India. That is the power of Paramahamsa.”

Emphasising Hindu unity, Sulibele noted that more than 60 crore people have taken a holy dip at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela so far, indicating that nearly every second Hindu has participated in the ongoing event. He asserted that religion remains a central force in the country, citing an example from the British era.

Truth and modernity

Noted orator Hiremagaluru Kannan, popularly known as ‘Kannadada Poojari,’ observed that while Dharma is what we practice and Satya (Truth) is what we speak, modern times have seen a reversal due to changing societal attitudes. He stressed the need to live in harmony with the blessings of the Almighty and urged people to embrace a culturally rich life by rejecting greed and jealousy.

“At present, we face a situation where it is essential to first teach our children patriotism to ensure the nation’s future. We must also educate them about India’s legacy of ideals, mutual respect, spirituality, and strength,” he said.

As part of the event, a grand Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Rathotsava was taken out through prominent streets of Ramakrishnanagar I Block. The event also featured a yoga presentation. Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama President Swami Muktidanandaji graced the occasion.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, Pratishtana President and former MLC D. Madegowda, Working President Dr. S.P. Yoganna, former Corporator Lakshmi Kiran, Mahotsava Convenor M.K. Yeshwanth Kumar, BJP leader Kaveesh Gowda, and others were present.