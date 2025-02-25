Attack on Udayagiri Police Station: BJP questions arrest delays; suspects a larger conspiracy

February 25, 2025

Peaceful ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally held under Court directions

Mysuru: State BJP Vice-President N. Mahesh questioned whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara instructed the Police not to arrest those accused in the Udayagiri Police Station stone-pelting case.

Speaking at the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ protest rally organised by the Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi at the football ground of the Maharaja’s College last evening, Mahesh alleged that miscreants were responsible for the stone-pelting.

Out of the 1,000 accused named in the FIR, only 23 have been arrested so far. Mahesh demanded to know when the remaining accused would be brought to justice. “We respect the Constitution of this country, which is why we obtained Court permission to protest. Siddaramaiah’s appeasement politics will backfire,” he warned.

Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi Convener K.T. Ullas alleged that the stone-pelting incident was not the act of ordinary individuals and hinted at a larger conspiracy. He questioned the source of the stones used during the attack and linked the incident to similar events in Mangaluru, where mobs targeted the Police.

Ullas demanded a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and called for the accused to be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ‘Mysuru Chalo’ protest rally, which began around 3 pm under Court direction, saw the participation of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, former MP Pratap Simha, former MLA Balaraj, and other BJP leaders, who stood in solidarity with the protesters.

However, they did not make any public statements. Opposition leader R. Ashoka and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra were notably absent from the rally though they had come to Mysuru in the morning.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa stated that the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ protest, organised by the Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samithi, was conducted under Court orders to condemn the attack on the Udayagiri Police Station.

He expressed concern that the Police, who are supposed to safeguard the public, are now vulnerable themselves. “This protest was organised to boost Police morale,” Srivatsa explained.

He also accused the Congress Government of engaging in appeasement politics for a particular community, leading to a complete breakdown of law and order.

Criticising local Ministers for their silence on attacks against Kannadigas in the border districts of Belagavi and Maharashtra, Srivatsa demanded immediate action and strict legal measures against the culprits.