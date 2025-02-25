Probe into CM’s 50:50 MUDA sites case: Lokayukta ‘B Report’ names former Mysuru DC, 3 officials

February 25, 2025

Bengaluru: In the ‘B Report’ submitted by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police to the Special Court of Elected Representatives regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 site allotment scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and landowner J. Devaraju, four Government officials, including former Mysuru DC G. Kumar Naik, who is the current Congress MP, have been accused of dereliction of duty. Of these officials, two have retired.

The investigative report, spanning 27 volumes and 11,200 pages, was submitted on Feb. 20 to the presiding Judge of the 82nd CCH Elected Representatives Court, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. The report includes statements from over 50 witnesses.

Kumar Naik, currently the Congress MP from Raichur, was the Mysuru DC when the land conversion occurred, classifying 3.16 acres at Kesare as agricultural land despite MUDA having acquired it.

The Lokayukta cited dereliction of duty on his part. Other officials named are retired Tahsildar Maalige Shankar, retired Revenue Inspector Siddappaji and Surveyor Shankarappa from the office of the Assistant Director of Land Records.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh recommended departmental inquiries and disciplinary actions against them. It remains to be seen how the Government will respond.

Kumar Naik resigned from service in 2023. Consequently, action can be taken against him under the All India (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1965. However, since 19 years have passed since the land conversion, the Government must decide on disciplinary action against him.

In addition to Kumar Naik, the Lokayukta has recommended action against Surveyor Shankar, who is currently serving in Mysuru, under the Civil Services (Conduct, Classification and Appeal) Rules.

Land conversion irregularities

The Lokayukta report has uncovered irregularities in the land conversion process. Based on an application by B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, MUDA initiated development work for Devanur’s 3rd Phase Layout on 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Survey Number 464 of Kesare village.

According to the report, then Deputy Commissioner Kumar Naik, Tahsildar Maalige Shankar, Revenue Inspector Siddappaji, and Surveyor Shankarappa prepared the site investigation report and map without visiting the site and issued incorrect orders.

Among them, Maalige Shankar and Siddappaji retired from Government service over four years ago.

Under Karnataka Government Service Rules, Rule 214 (B), departmental proceedings cannot be initiated against them post-retirement or during their re-employment period.

Additionally, given the 19-year gap since the incident, the Government must decide whether to proceed with disciplinary action.

The Lokayukta Police have also recommended additional investigations into allegations of issuing compensatory sites in a 50:50 ratio from 2016 to 2024. They have suggested submitting an additional final report under Section 173 (8) of the Cr.PC.