Mahashivarathri tomorrow: A Night with the Divine

February 25, 2025

Preparations on for worshipping Lord Shiva at city temples

Mysuru: Brisk preparations are on for celebrating Mahashivarathri festival at Eshwara temples in the city tomorrow, with the temple premises being cleaned and decorated, along with the idol of the presiding deity, Shivalinga.

The prominent temples of the city, where Shivalinga is being worshipped daily — like Sri Amrutheshwara Swamy Temple on D. Subbaiah Road, Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple and Sri Kodi Bhyraveshwara Swamy Temple at Mysore Palace premises, Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple and 108 Linga Temple at Gurukula on Ramanuja Road, Sri Chandramoulishwara Swamy Temple, Vontikoppal, Sri Maruleshwara Swamy Temple, K.G. Koppal, Sri Mahadeshwara Temples on Bannur Road, Paduvarahalli, K.T. Street, Halladakeri, Sunnadakeri, Sri Mahalingeshwara Swamy Temple, Srirampura, among several other temples are being readied.

Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, the main temple in this part of the State, considered as Dakshina Kashi of the South, is also being prepared for the Mahashivarathri festival.

With Jagarane (night vigil by keeping awake overnight), being the main tradition in practice that marks Mahashivarathri, all the temples have made the required arrangements for the benefit of devotees. The Jain Associations and other organisations have made arrangements for distributing prasada, to the devotees on night vigil.

Golden Mask

The 11-kg Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask) that will be adorning the idol of Shivalinga at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple near Jayamarthanda Gate at Mysore Palace premises, was brought from the District Treasury to temple, amid heavy security this morning.

The temple falls under the ambit of newly constituted Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority. It is also the first Mahashivarathri festival being celebrated, after the formation of the Authority. Under the supervision of Authority Secretary Dr. M.J. Roopa, the process of bringing and handing over the Kolaga to temple authorities was video recorded. The indent of jewels that were brought along with the Kolaga was read and recorded before those present, to mark the official handing over of the antiques for the festival.

Rituals galore

In the wake of Shivarathri, various Abhishekas (Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka) and puja during four Yaamas will be performed to the deity from 3 am itself. The temple will be opened for the devotees at 6 am. The darshan of deity adorned with Chinnada Kolaga, will be allowed for 24 hours, from 6 am of Feb. 26 to 6 am of Feb. 27.

Several arrangements have been made for the benefit of devotees with barricades erected for hassle free visit to the temple through queue. The CCTV cameras have been installed as extended security measure, along with adequate lighting arrangements and pandal to avoid sun, so that the devotees can move along with ease. For the first time, over 250 artistes from Mysuru and Bengaluru, will be performing various cultural programmes on a specially erected dais on the premises of the temple, overnight.

108 Shivalingas at Gurukula on Ramanuja Road being cleaned on the eve of Mahashivarathri.

Maharaja’s vow

The 25th and last Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, donated Chinnada Kolaga to Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple to fulfil the vow on the birth of his son (Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar) in the year 1952. Similarly, the Kolagas were also donated to Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple and Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple at Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills). The one donated to Trineshwara is so artistically impressive that, it enhances the beauty of the idol upon decorating the deity.

Legend says… As per the lore in circulation, the Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, who was known for several musical compositions, was composing songs, by sitting on a stone bench directly facing the deity.

Entry from all gates

Secretary of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Dr. Roopa said, “we have requested the Mysore Palace Board to allow devotees visiting the temple, through all the gates of the Palace. On Feb. 27 at 11 am, the Chinnada Kolaga will be taken back to the District Treasury amid heavy security.”

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, priests Santhanam and Srihari and Muzrai Department Manager Kavya and ACP (Palace) H. Chandrashekar were present.