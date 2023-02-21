Confusion in issuing exam hall tickets: UoM allows first semester students to write exams

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With many first-year degree students of University of Mysore (UoM), who are to appear for the first semester exam, yet to get their hall tickets for the exam starting today, the UoM has intervened to address the issue, which had caused concern, confusions and anxiety among the students.

The students who had applied online to get their hall tickets through UUCMS (Unified University College Management System), were concerned about appearing for the exam as they had no hall tickets. But taking note of the plight of students, the UoM authorities have stepped in to ensure that all eligible students are allowed to write the exam.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A. P. Gnana Prakash said that the problem has come to their notice and all eligible students will be allowed to write the first semester degree exam.

Attributing the problem to the UUCMS, which had blocked the website after the last day for exam registration ended, he said that the UUCMS personnel at Bengaluru have been asked to re-open the blocked website for the benefit of students, which they have agreed to do so.

Hence there will be no problem hitherto for the University students and all eligible students will be allowed to appear for the exam, he maintained while expressing confidence that the first semester degree exam, which has started today will go on smoothly.