Mysuru DC releases book ‘Poverty and Sustainability’ at JSS

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that accounting plays a key role in global economic development, Anoop N. Mehta, Chair – Association of International Certified Professional Accountants – Chief Strategist at Analytical Mechanics Associates, said that Accountants help in raising societal dignity through their commitment and trustworthiness.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic “Tomorrow’s India begins today: Leveraging Accounting for ESG” as part of the 13th Endowment Lecture of Golden Jubilee of JSS Mahavidyapeetha at Sri Rajendra Centenary Hall in JSS Hospital on Friday.

Observing that leaders give a dimension to the system, he said that India had to fight economic recession caused by COVID pandemic, which it did successfully. Expressing concern that unemployment, rising inflation, geographical and political hostility and volatility have been impeding global economic growth, he said that India has successfully overcome the challenges concerning ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) front.

Lauding India’s efforts in tackling climate change, Anoop Mehta said that India is making efforts to reach net zero target that aims to bring down Global temperature by 1.5 degree Celsius by the year 2070. The new yardsticks in the country’s employment sector will help in greater transparency between Government and Investors, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who spoke after releasing the book titled ‘Poverty and Sustainability,’ a collection of Dr. Harish Hande’s Endowment Lectures, said that the number of people seeking Government benefits is increasing. Observing that the book attempts to end confusions in drawing parameters for defining poverty in terms of various aspects, he said that the book also contains vital info for people from all sections of the society.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. State Income Tax (Exemptions) Commissioner Maniyan Mathivannan presided.

JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Hospital Finance Officer K.M. Bhagawan, JSS Law College CEO Prof. K.S. Suresh and others were present.