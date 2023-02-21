Anniversary of Sri Krishna Gana Sabha

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its 21st annual celebrations, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha has organised a five-day programme at Alwar Kala Bhavan in Gokulam Third Stage from Feb. 22 to 26.

Feb. 22 (6 pm): Sangeetha Kala Sikhamani Piteel Chowdaiah Jayanti celebrations. Mayor Shivakumar will inaugurate. Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy will be the chief guest. Philanthropist Rtn. Dr. Raghavendra Prasad will be the guest of honour. Sabha President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs will preside.

Violin Duet by father and son, internationally acclaimed artistes Vid. Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore N. Karthik. They will be accompanied by mridangist Vid. B.C. Manjunath.

Feb. 23 (6 pm): Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar Jayanti. Scholar and Musician Par Excellence Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar will inaugurate. Kavya Vachana by Mahima Koushik and Vyakyana by Dr. Jyothi Shankar.

Feb. 24 (6.30 pm): Bharatanatyam dance sponsored by Trustee Dr. C.M. Muniramappa in memory of his parents. Corporator SBM Manju will inaugurate. Vidu. Smrithi Ramesh Koushik, Vidu. Deepa Krishna and Vidu. Bismi Shine will perform.

Feb. 25 (6 pm): Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi’s 101st Jayanti celebrations. MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah will inaugurate. Grand Hindustani Music Concert by Vidu. Sanjana Koushik. She will be accompanied by Pt. Prabhu Sonna on harmonium and Pt. Ramesh Dhannur on tabla.

Feb. 26 (9.30 am): Thyagaraja and Purandara Dasara Aradhana Mahotsava. Ghosti Gayana followed by Karnatak Classical Music by Vid. Raghavendra M. Bellary accompanied by Vidu. Aditi Krishna Prakash on violin, Vid. Udhaya Kumar on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.