SOM turns 46: MDJA fetes KBG

February 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s English eveninger ‘Star of Mysore’ celebrated its 46th anniversary on Feb. 16, 2023 by bringing out a 56-page Special Issue.

In appreciation of the paper’s achievement, the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) felicitated ‘Star of Mysore’ and ‘Mysuru Mithra’ Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) at a function held at Star of Mysore’ Office in Bannimantap yesterday.

‘SOM’ Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna and Executive Editor Meera Appaiah too were felicitated by MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), who is also the Chief Reporter of ‘SOM’ and ‘MM’ and MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya.

MDJA City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), City Secretary P. Rangaswamy, Treasurer Nagesh Panathale, Executive Committee Member A. Krishnoji Rao, Rural Secretary M. Mahadeva, KUWJ State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, ‘SOM’ Sub-Editor S. Kenneth Shishir, Photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav and ‘MM’ Sub-Editor C. Kumar were present on the occasion.