Daredevil act by Kodagu-born Vet saves leopard in Mangaluru

February 21, 2023

She sits inside a cage, goes down 25-feet deep well to bring back the feline after darting

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the most challenging and dramatic animal rescue missions has been accomplished by a Kodagu-born veterinarian Dr. Pandikanda Meghana Pemmaiah, now settled in Mangaluru.

She recently saved a leopard that had fallen inside a 25-feet deep well and performed the act by sitting inside a cage that was lowered into the well to sedate the leopard that was stuck there and starving for 36 hours. She was able to pull the one-year-old feline into the same cage in a tense and dare-devil two-hour rescue operation. Her husband Dr. Yashaswi Naravi too was a part of the rescue mission.

In fact, it was 31-year-old Dr. Meghana, who volunteered to go down the well. She told Star of Mysore that though she was scared as it was deep inside the well and the leopard was not visible from the top, the adrenaline rush to save the starving and stuck animal overcame the fear.

The incident took place near a house in Niddodi near Kateel in Dakshina Kannada, about 35 km from Mangaluru. “We got a call at 9 am on Feb. 12 from the Forest Department. We are a team from Chitte Pilli, a Wildlife Rescue and Research Centre in Mangaluru and the team comprises me, my husband and experts Dr. Prithvi Salian and Dr. Nafisa Kousar. We reached the place at 11 am with some necessary equipment for the rescue,” she said.

After successfully tranquillising the big wild cat, Dr. Meghana being pulled up along with the tranquillised leopard inside the cage.

Failed attempts

The Forest Department had tried to rescue the feline with a ladder and a cage, as in other instances the trapped leopard had walked into the cage when it was lowered inside a well. However, this leopard was unwilling to move, she added.

The leopard was not visible from the top and it had taken shelter at a cosy spot that was shaped like a cave-like cavity — to avoid falling into the water — inside the sturdy well that was built with stones. The leopard was aggressive when attempts were made by the Department to drain the well water.

“Later, a different strategy was adopted and it was decided to lower a cage carrying a person to tranquillise the leopard and bring it back. We had no other choice and someone had to do it. I volunteered despite the dangers involved,” Dr. Meghana revealed.

The leopard being treated after capturing in Mangaluru.

A risky mission

The cage was lowered by villagers, volunteers and the Forest Department staff in a coordinated action and with Dr. Meghana holding the tranquilliser gun. “We did not have a visual of the leopard and as such, it was a risky mission as no one had a clue as to how the leopard would react,” she said.

“I waited patiently for a sight of the leopard as the cage was lowered gradually and finally I could spot the animal around 10 to 15 feet inside the well and it was growling at me though it looked exhausted without food and water. I had very little time and hence aimed the dart at the animal and shot at it. Luckily, it was a precision shot and the dart hit the feline’s thigh in the first attempt itself,” Dr. Meghana said.

Meghana had carried about three to four syringes containing the sedating medicine as she did not know about its weight, size, health and other parameters for darting it. If she missed the aim the first time, she could well refill the tranquilliser gun with the second shot but the leopard could have moved away from the initial close proximity and there was more probability of her missing the shot.

Growling leopard

“In fact, I had to sit inside the cage for over 15 minutes for the dart to take effect and the leopard was right in front of me. It was growling and looking at me. Slowly, the sedation process began and I tried to pull it to the cage but could not. Another youth got inside the well and helped me and we both put the 25-kg leopard inside the cage. It was a leopardess. Now when I look back, sometimes I fear what could have happened if something had gone wrong,” she said.

So tense was the situation after the dart was fired that Dr. Meghana sat motionless inside the cage as any movement or noise would disturb the leopard and it would take a long time for the animal to get sedated. Finally, the feline fell unconscious after over 15 minutes. After the leopard was lifted back to the ground, it was checked and the vets found no external injury marks.

“It was a healthy leopard but was exhausted. After administering the required medicines for the feline to rejuvenate and get back its strength so that it has the capacity to hunt on its own, it was handed over to the Forest Department that released it back to the wild,” Dr. Meghana said.

Passion for wildlife keeps her going

Wildlife rescue operations are nothing new for Meghana and she has been a part of many rescue operations in the last six years in Karnataka. She has been a part of many missions where she has rescued and treated tigers, owls, star tortoises, pariah kites, crows, pigeons, birds and even pythons.

“Passion about wildlife, increasing human-animal conflicts and the resulting rescue mission keeps me going. I dread to see an animal suffering due to injuries,” she said.

Every year, she does almost 10 darting procedures after following the scientific process and protocols. But this was the first time she had to get down into a well, sitting inside a cage to rescue a leopard. She hails from Halugunda village near Virajpet in Kodagu district and studied in Bengaluru.

Dr. Meghana treating a python.

After completing her PUC from Christ College, Dr. Meghana did her BVSc followed by MVSc in Wildlife and Surgery from Veterinary College, Bengaluru. The next four years, she worked in People For Animals (PFA) as a senior veterinarian and this gave her on-hand exposure to animal rescue and medication.

Her father late Pandikanda M. Pemmaiah was a retired Superintendent of Police and her mother P.P. Sarasu and rest of the family live in Bengaluru. She married veterinarian Dr. Yashaswi Naravi of Mangaluru and both have been working at Chitte Pilli — a Wildlife Rescue and Research Centre.