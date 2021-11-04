‘Naada Peda Asha’ to be screened at Kodava Samaja on Nov.6, 7

November 4, 2021

Madikeri: Popular Kodava film ‘Naada Peda Asha’ (My name is Asha) will be screened at Kodava Samaja in Mysuru on Nov. 6 and 7.

The film is based on a story written by senior writer Nagesh Kaloor and published by Kodava Makkada Koota. The book had won Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy’s best book award in 2020.

The film, which was released across Kodagu sometime ago, had run successfully. Now the 100th show of the film will be screened at Kodava Samaja, according to the film team.

Though the film was initially planned to be screened in Mysuru on Oct.30, it was postponed due to the demise of sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar.

The film throws light on the social works done by the wife of a martyred Kodava soldier, who leads life, balancing her work as an Anganwadi worker and family caretaker, amid her professional work pressures. The film also highlights the culture, customs, traditions and practices of Kodagu and festivals and fairs of Kodavas.

The film will be screened at Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar at 11 am, 3 pm and 6 pm on both the days (Nov.6 and 7).

The stage programme of the film show will take place at 5.30 pm on Nov.6, which will be presided by Mysuru Kodava Samaja President Kekada M. Belliappa. Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C.Cariappa, Mysuru Kodava Samaja Vice-President Mechanda Shashi Ponnappa and Hon. Secretary Malchira M. Ponnappa will be the guests of honour. Film Director Kottukathira Prakash Cariappa, his wife Yashoda Prakash, Producer Eeramanda Harini Vijay, film’s lead actor Bollajira B. Aiyappa, singer Apadanda Jaga Monnappa and others will be present on the occasion.