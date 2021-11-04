Karnataka Tourism stall opens at World Travel Market London

November 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Chairman M. Appanna on Monday inaugurated the stall of Karnataka Tourism at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) in London. Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Managing Director Vijay Sharma, IAS Officer Sindhu B. Roopesh and JLR General Manager M. Yuvaraj were present.

The WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals is being held for the first time post COVID lockdown in which many companies related to travel and tourism are participating.