Congress accuses BJP, JD(S) leaders of trying to stall guarantees

April 23, 2024

Mandya: Accusing the Opposition BJP and JD(S) leaders of attempting to stall the Congress party’s five pre-poll guarantees, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Party In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala charged that the Opposition leaders cannot bear the popular schemes of the Congress.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Surjewala said that former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy, State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders have been continuously targeting the five guarantees. Wanting to know the contribution of these leaders to the people when they were in power, he alleged that the Opposition cannot digest the fact that the Congress has given so many schemes for the poor and the needy.

Reiterating that the BJP and JD(S) leaders were plotting to stop the guarantees, he called upon the beneficiaries and the poor to be wary of these plots.

Urging the electorate to reject the NDA candidates, he called upon the people to vote for Congress in the better interests of the poor.

Surjewala also released a separate manifesto for the development of each of the eight Assembly segments of Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency — Mandya, K.R. Pet, K.R. Nagar, Malavalli, Nagamangala, Srirangapatna, Melukote and Maddur.

Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait, Rajya Sabha MP G.C. Chandrashekar, MLAs P.M. Narendraswamy and Ravikumar Ganiga, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, District Congress President C.D. Gangadhar, M.S. Chidambar and others were present at the press meet.