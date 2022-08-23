Congress calls off Madikeri Chalo
Congress calls off Madikeri Chalo

August 23, 2022

Bengaluru: A day after the Kodagu District Administration announced enforcement of prohibitory orders (Aug. 24 to 27) in Kodagu district in the wake of Congress party’s call for Madikeri Chalo, in protest against egg pelting at the car of Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah during his visit to Kodagu on Aug. 18, the Congress has called off the rally.

Announcing this in Bengaluru this morning, Siddharamaiah said that the party has decided to call off the rally as a mark of respect to the rule of Law.

Recalling that he visited Kodagu on Aug. 18 to have first-hand information about rescue and relief operations in the district following heavy rains and landslides, the former CM charged the BJP Government of lapses and irregularities in relief works.

Reiterating that as a responsible Opposition Leader he cannot violate the Law, Siddharamaiah said that the party will decide on the next course of action soon. He also warned of launching a massive movement if the BJP Government failed to take up relief works on a war-footing.

