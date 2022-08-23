BSY launches Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra

August 23, 2022

Eight-day Yatra to spread social messages of Savarkar in rural parts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) launched the eight-day (Aug. 23 to 30) Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra organised by Veer Savarkar Pratishtana, Mysuru, by offering floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate this morning.

Speaking after the launch, Yediyurappa said that Veer Savarkar was a fervent freedom fighter who fought against the British.

Pointing out that Savarkar was greatly influenced by Lokmanya Tilak, he said that Savarkar is a source of inspiration for the current generation youth and this Yatra is aimed at propagating the spirit of freedom, nationality and patriotism among the general public.

Highlighting the objectives of the Yatra, BSY said that it aims to spread the social messages of Savarkar to every household and individual at a time when the country has just celebrated the 75th year of Independence.

Strongly condemning Congress party’s attempts to defame Savarkar, he said that even great freedom fighters like Zakir Hussain and Rammanohar Lohia had endorsed Savarkar as an inspirational freedom fighter and frontline crusader of independence. Stressing on the need to give a befitting reply to the critics of Savarkar, the former CM said that he was a social reformer and was loved by all sections of the people.

“Savarkar was widely considered as a source of youth inspiration during freedom struggle. He had fought for survival of Hindu religion. Even Congress leader Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar for his freedom struggle and his fight for Hindu ideology. But it is really unfortunate that such a great personality is being demeaned by Congress”, he said adding that the Yatra is surely going to inspire the youths for carrying forward the rich legacy left behind by Savarkar. BSY also appealed people to ensure total success of the Yatra.

Pratishtana President Yashaswini, Convenor Rajath, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, MLA L.Nagendra and other BJP leaders and members of several organisations were present.

The Yatra, in which hundreds of people are taking part, will pass through Teresian College Circle, Kyathamaranahalli, Tilaknagar, Mathru Mandali Circle in Vontikoppal, Maruthi Tent Circle, Vivekanandanagar, Chamundipuram and other parts of city, before being received at Highway Circle in Bannimantap later in the evening. Police had provided elaborate security.

On Aug.24, the Yatra will traverse across rural parts of Mysuru covering Jayapura, Hampapura, H.D. Kote and Saragur; Aug.25 – Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar, Begur, Gundlupet and Terakanambi; Aug.26 – Santhemarahalli, Yelandur, Kollegal, Hanur and Koudalli; Aug.27 – T. Narasipur, Bannur, Kirugavalu, Malavalli, Halagur, K.M. Doddi, Maddur and Besagarahalli; Aug.28 – Koppa, Mandya city, Srirangapatna and Pandavapura; Aug.29 – Kikkeri, K.R. Pet, Saligrama and Periyapatna; Aug.30 – Hunsur before returning to Mysuru city, where the valedictory will take place.