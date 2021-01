BSY visiting city on Jan. 11

January 8, 2021

Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, will be arriving in city on Jan. 11 to take part in various programmes organised in city.

The CM, who will leave HAL Airport at Bengaluru in a chopper at 9.20 am, will arrive at the helipad in JSS Residential School, Suttur in Nanjangud taluk at 10.10 am, where he will inaugurate the 1061 Jayanti Mahotsava celebration of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Shivayogi besides releasing Panchanga and books.

The CM will leave Suttur by road at 10.45 am and arrive at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill at 11 am. He (CM) will depart from Chamundi Hill at 11.15 am and will arrive at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road at 11.30 am, where he will participate in ‘Janasevaka Samavesha,’ organised by the BJP.

The CM will leave for Bengaluru in a chopper from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli at 12.45 pm and will arrive at HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 1.35 pm.