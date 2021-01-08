Dy.CM to inaugurate NEP seminar tomorrow

January 8, 2021

Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh (KRMSS), Mysore University Vibhag in collaboration with University of Mysore (UoM), Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Bengaluru and Academic Partner – Centre for Educational and Social Studies, Bengaluru, has organised a one-day National Seminar on “Implementation of NEP-2020 in Karnataka: Opportunities and Road Ahead” at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, on Jan. 9 from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate the seminar tomorrow.

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, will preside. Dr. Raghu Akamanchi, President, KRMSS, will deliver the introductory speech. Dr. M. K. Sridhar, Member of Draft Committee, NEP-2020, will deliver the keynote address.

Arun Shahapur, Honorary President, KRMSS and MLC, Dr. Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director, KSHEC, Bengaluru, Dr. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, Dr. Lingaraj Gandhi, Registrar, KSOU, Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor KSOU, Shivanand Sindankera, General Secretary, ABRSM, New Delhi, will be the guests of honour.

Plenary Session from 11.45 am – 1.30 pm

‘Key transformations in Higher Education Governance and Regulations’ by Dr. Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director, KSHEC, Bengaluru; ‘Key Transformations in Higher Education Curriculum’ by Dr. Chetan Singai, Deputy Director, Ramaiah Public Policy Centre, Bengaluru.

Dr. Niranjan Vanalli, Professor of Journalism, UoM, B. Niranjan Murthy, Assistant Director, College Education Division, JSSMVP, Mysuru and KRMSS-Mysore University Vibhag Sanchalak will be the guests of honour.

Gowrish Joshi, Deputy Director, CESS, Bengaluru, will be the Co-ordinator.

In the technical sessions from 2.30 pm – 3.45 pm, there will be Paper Presentations by Academicians in Parallel Sessions.

This will be followed by Samvada-Samarup: Interaction with Experts — Arun Shahapur, Honorary President, KRMSS and MLC, Prof. R. Mugeshappa, Regional Joint Director, DCE, Mysuru Region, Dr. Raghu Akamanchi, President, KRMSS and G. C. Rajanna, General Secretary, KRMSS .

Valedictory address will be deliverd by G. C. Rajanna.

Dr. K.V. Suresha, President, KRMSS- Mysore University Vibhag , Dr. Kumar Belale, Secretary, Dr. Vijaya Manjunathguru, Treasurer, Praveenkumar Mellalli, Convenor of the National Seminar and Assistant Professor, Department of Studies in Public Administration, University of Mysore, will be present. For details contact Mob: 96201-98326 or 91417-99241.