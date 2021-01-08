Dy.CM to inaugurate NEP seminar tomorrow
News

Dy.CM to inaugurate NEP seminar tomorrow

January 8, 2021

Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh (KRMSS), Mysore University Vibhag in collaboration with University of Mysore (UoM), Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Bengaluru and  Academic Partner – Centre for Educational and Social Studies, Bengaluru, has organised a one-day National Seminar on “Implementation of NEP-2020 in Karnataka: Opportunities and Road Ahead” at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri,  on Jan. 9 from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji  will grace the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate the seminar tomorrow.

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, UoM, will preside. Dr. Raghu Akamanchi, President, KRMSS, will deliver the introductory speech. Dr. M. K. Sridhar, Member of Draft Committee, NEP-2020, will deliver the keynote address. 

Arun Shahapur, Honorary President, KRMSS and MLC, Dr. Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director, KSHEC, Bengaluru, Dr. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, Dr. Lingaraj Gandhi, Registrar, KSOU, Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor KSOU, Shivanand Sindankera, General Secretary, ABRSM, New Delhi, will be the guests of honour.

Plenary Session from 11.45 am – 1.30 pm 

‘Key transformations in Higher Education Governance and Regulations’ by Dr. Gopalkrishna Joshi, Executive Director, KSHEC, Bengaluru; ‘Key Transformations in Higher Education Curriculum’ by                                                              Dr. Chetan Singai, Deputy Director, Ramaiah Public Policy Centre, Bengaluru. 

Dr. Niranjan Vanalli, Professor of Journalism, UoM, B. Niranjan Murthy, Assistant Director, College Education Division, JSSMVP, Mysuru and KRMSS-Mysore University Vibhag Sanchalak will be the guests of honour.

READ ALSO  Teaching faculty posts in Govt. Colleges to be filled up: Dy.CM

Gowrish Joshi, Deputy Director, CESS, Bengaluru, will be the Co-ordinator. 

In the  technical sessions from 2.30 pm – 3.45 pm, there will be Paper Presentations by Academicians in Parallel Sessions. 

This will be followed by Samvada-Samarup: Interaction with Experts  — Arun Shahapur,  Honorary President, KRMSS and MLC, Prof. R. Mugeshappa, Regional Joint Director, DCE, Mysuru Region, Dr. Raghu Akamanchi, President, KRMSS  and G. C. Rajanna, General                    Secretary, KRMSS .

Valedictory address will be deliverd by G. C. Rajanna.

Dr. K.V. Suresha, President, KRMSS- Mysore University Vibhag , Dr. Kumar Belale, Secretary, Dr. Vijaya Manjunathguru, Treasurer,  Praveenkumar Mellalli, Convenor of the National Seminar and Assistant Professor, Department of Studies in Public Administration, University of Mysore, will  be present. For details contact Mob:  96201-98326 or 91417-99241.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching