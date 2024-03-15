Congress Government’s Guarantee Convention in city to woo voters

March 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) set to issue notification for the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls tomorrow (Mar. 16), the Congress-led State Government has made elaborate arrangements for the Guarantee Schemes convention at Maharaja’s College Grounds here today.

Congress party, which won the 2023 Assembly Polls, securing 135 seats out of 224 seats, riding piggyback on Five Guarantee Schemes, has been organising a series of conventions across the State to highlight the pre-election promises being fulfilled benefitting lakhs of people.

Despite soaring temperature, a large number of people especially women from all over the city and district, were seen arriving at the venue in KSRTC buses as early as 12 noon today. The beneficiaries, who entered the venue early, were seen vying to grab chairs in the front row to have a clear view of the event.

In the wake of recent bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure tight security at the venue. People are being thoroughly frisked at the entry point. This apart, Door Framed Metal Detectors were installed at the entrance to check for sharp weapons and other lethal items.

Police personnel have also been deployed at various points to keep a watch on the people. CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a hawk-eye view on the proceedings.

The roads leading to the convention have been barricaded with the Police allowing only the beneficiaries at the venue. LED screens have also been installed at different locations for the live screening of the event. With more than 50,000 people expected to turn up, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has made drinking water arrangements through water tankers.

The State Government is also showcasing its five guarantee schemes – Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi — by putting up stalls at the convention venue. People were seen visiting these stalls as the convention was yet to commence when we went to the press.