Congress hits back at MP Pratap Simmha

January 1, 2024

‘Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra will not contest Lok Sabha polls,’ says KPCC Spokesperson

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha took a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the arrest of his (Simmha) younger brother in an alleged tree-felling case, the City Congress has hit back at Simmha saying that the MP was using even minor issues for his political ends.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station here this morning, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said that the MP’s younger brother Vikram Simha entered into a one-month agreement with land owners Jayamma and her younger brother Anand for growing ginger in 3.16 acres of land in a village of Belur taluk in Hassan district.

“I want to know whether it is possible to grow ginger in a month. Besides, the MP’s family has no history of growing ginger in the vicinity of their hometown in Sakaleshpur taluk,” he alleged.

Referring to reports that the CM’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is a strong contender for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, the KPCC Spokesperson said that Dr. Yathindra will not contest the LS polls and the CM himself has clarified this.

City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders Shivanna, B.M. Ramu, Pradeep Kumar and others were present at the press meet.