Bengaluru Press Club gives ‘Person of the Year’ Award to DKS

January 1, 2024

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) was conferred with ‘Person of the Year’ award by the Press Club of Bengaluru at a programme organised here recently. Also, former Minister Shyamanur Shivashankarappa, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and the CM’s Political Secretary K. Govindaraju were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Constitution is our dharma and following ‘Rajakiya Dharma’ is the best honour that we can give to our Constitution.

Pointing out that the Constitution was implemented after a prolonged and purposeful debate, he said as such, it is the responsibility of every political party to honour and follow the Constitution.

Observing that reporting facts should be the ‘Patrika Dharma’ of newspapers, the CM said expressed disappointment that of late the Press is giving undue coverage to non-issues and issues of little importance or significance. He called upon the journalists to caution the Government whenever it goes on the wrong path.

Siddaramaiah also released the Press Club’s 2024 Diary at the event. Former Supreme Court Judge Shivaraj Patil and others were present.