Liquor bonanza Mysuru’s New Year toasts rake in nearly Rs. 15 crore

January 1, 2024

Koorgalli depot sold liquor worth Rs. 2.84 crore on a single day, Hebbal depot sold Rs. 2 crore; people crowd MSIL outlets

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: In Mysuru district, a staggering Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 15 crore worth of liquor was sold in a single day yesterday, creating substantial economic boost in the lead-up to the New Year.

Over the past ten days, there has been a notable surge in the inflow of liquor, catalysed by consecutive holidays, including the festivities of Christmas and New Year.

Liquor establishments received considerable supplies from two liquor depots in Mysuru, averaging between 8,000 to 10,000 boxes of liquor daily, a marked increase from the previous range of 5,000 to 6,500 boxes. The total value of the liquor supplied during this period is estimated to be around Rs. 12 crore.

As the city geared up for the celebratory transition into the New Year, a prevalent tradition involved the consumption of alcohol, with individuals marking the occasion by indulging in drinks. The festive spirit of ushering in the New Year was observed through various means, including alcohol consumption and music concerts, creating a lively and vibrant atmosphere.

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts boast more than 800 liquor shops and counters, holding various types of liquor vending licences. In Mysuru district alone, there are over 500 to 600 establishments serving a variety of alcoholic beverages. In addition, the State Government granted many single-day liquor licences.

The liquor supply for these establishments originates from depots at Hebbal and Koorgalli in Mysuru, and the distribution is meticulously managed based on the licences submitted by various stakeholders. Against this backdrop, the flow of alcohol played a significant role in the New Year celebration, extending from the evening of Dec. 31 to midnight.

Within Mysuru district, various types of liquor outlets, including CL-4 (club), CL-2 (wine shops), CL-7 (with lodge), CL-9 (bar), CL-11C (MSIL outlets) and others, collectively serve alcohol to the public on a daily basis.

Substantial economic impact

Sources from the Excise Department and Liquor Dealers’ Association estimate the sale at Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 15 crore on Dec. 31 in Mysuru district alone, underscoring the substantial economic impact of the festivities.

On the Sunday leading up to the New Year, the liquor supply depot in Koorgalli recorded a noteworthy transaction, supplying liquor valued at Rs. 2,84,16,000 in a single day. Similarly, the depot in Hebbal witnessed a supply of alcohol amounting to Rs. 2 crore. This heightened supply aligned with the anticipation of increased celebratory activities.

Throughout the day, crowds flocked to MSIL stores in various locations in Mysuru, indicating a surge in demand as people prepared to celebrate at home or at various social venues such as hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars.

Local liquor outlets in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts reported robust business during the New Year celebrations, contributing to the overall festive atmosphere in the region. However, it’s worth noting that some customers expressed disappointment as their preferred brands were unavailable, leading them to opt for alternative popular choices.

Srinivas, a liquor seller, highlighted that licensees procured and sold liquor based on the diverse demands of consumers, ensuring a successful and profitable New Year for the liquor industry in the districts.