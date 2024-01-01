Mysuru rings in with lights, music, fireworks 2024

January 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cultural Capital and Heritage City of Mysuru played host to a spectacular New Year celebration last night, welcoming 2024 with renewed vigour and an atmosphere filled with joy, music and cultural festivities.

The Central Business District and more than 25 renowned hospitality brands transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours and lights, with festive decorations creating an enchanting backdrop for the diverse crowd that gathered on the streets, particularly around the Mysore Palace.

Amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the JN.1 variant, a grand welcome was accorded to the New Year in Mysuru, with crowds cheering and their voices echoing through the air. Despite concerns, the revelry was not overshadowed and only a few individuals were seen wearing masks. Notably, Mysuru had also welcomed 2023 amid similar concerns over the Omicron variant.

As the clock struck midnight, wishes rained down in the scenic Mysore Palace premises, with tourists enjoying the colourful fireworks display from 12 midnight to 12.15 am. A noiseless spectacle, the fireworks brought the crowd together in awe.

Before that, the Police Band performed Karnataka and English Bands from 11 pm to 12 am, blending tradition and modernity. The 50-member band captivated music buffs, transporting them momentarily into the world of music.

15,000 people at Palace

As per data, over 15,000 people celebrated New Year at the Palace. At the event hosted by the Mysuru District Administration and the Mysuru Palace Board, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and other officials cut the cake to mark the arrival of 2024.

The illumination of the Palace with lakhs of incandescent bulbs added golden hues to the glory, while the outer premises were adorned with floral artworks. Crowds revelled in the beauty of every nook and corner of the vast Palace campus. The Winter Flower Show at the Palace concluded, attracting over five lakh visitors over the last nine days to witness artistic floral arrangements.

Music and dance

The city witnessed diverse celebrations in hotels, pubs, and clubs. People exchanged greetings, wishing each other happiness throughout the year. The city’s vibrant spirit was evident in dance performances, comedy shows, DJ music and musical evenings in various venues.

Most bars, pubs and restaurants were pre-booked with no walk-ins, and staff diligently collected party-goers’ credentials as per Police instructions. Various establishments curated multiple performances, both indoors and outdoors, for the public to enjoy, employing drones and door frame metal detectors to ensure security.

This apart, people thronged bakeries, sweets shops to buy cakes, sweets and snacks to celebrate the New Year with families and friends at their homes. They even thronged markets to buy fruits and flowers to offer pujas on the occasion of New Year on Monday.

Over 1,500 personnel from various wings of Mysuru City Police led by Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi kept a strict vigil on people and ensured safe and secure celebrations.

On the day leading up to the New Year, the city bustled with tourists exploring popular destinations such as the Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill, KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens. The city’s attractions, including the Palace and other landmarks, were crowded with visitors eager to soak in the cultural richness that Mysuru offers.