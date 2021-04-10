No illumination, No Sound & Light

April 10, 2021

But Palace open for tourists

Mysore/Mysuru: There will be no illumination of Mysore Palace on Sundays and public holidays (from 7 pm – 8 pm) till May 2 following surge in Corona cases. Likewise, ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava-2021’ stands cancelled. Even Sound and Light has been suspended from Apr. 10 to 30.

However, the Palace is open for visitors on all days from 10 am to 5 pm but with Standard Operating Procedures.

In a press release, T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board, said there will be no illumination of Palace on April 11, 13, 14, 18, 25, and May 1 and 2 to prevent crowding of people. Usually, 4,000 persons would be present inside the Palace premises during illumination.

Fall in footfall

He said an average 1,000 to 1,200 tourists visit the Palace everyday as against 6,000 to 7,000 persons during normal days. After the outbreak of Corona, the number of visitors has fallen considerably.

The Palace Board has prepared its own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which included allowing only 700 persons at one time. There have been multiple checks at various points. Once tourists enter the Palace premises, they undergo RT-PCR test in case of COVID-19 symptoms, which is done free of cost. Temperature test and oxygen level are checked soon after buying ticket. Entry is denied to tourists without masks. Hands-free sanitiser dispensers are placed at various points. Boxes are drawn at a distance of six feet each to make the visitors follow social distancing.

“We have taken all possible safety measures in the interest of visitors and Palace staff,” Subramanya added.